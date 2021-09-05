Trading of essential products expected to resume in District 7

A resident in HCM City’s District 7 is vaccinated against COVID-19. —Photo sggp.org.vn

HCM CITY — District 7 in HCM City plans to allow trading of essential products and street businesses with strict conditions from September 20.

Those involved in the business must get two full doses of COVID-19 vaccine and operate in line with criteria set by local authorities, according to the district.

The information was revealed at a meeting on Sunday between Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên and authorities of District 7 which, together with Củ Chi District, announced to have kept the pandemic under control.

He said the committee had proposed the city's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Steering Committee to choose District 7 and Củ Chi District as a pilot to draw lessons for the next steps across the whole city.

Chairman of the District 7 People's Committee Hoàng Minh Tuấn Anh said the district set up a centre studying socio-economic development models for the new normal period in order to study economic recovery after the pandemic, gradually resuming operation of each kind of business.

As planned, the district will prioritise the resumption of trading of essential products and street businesses from September 20 to October 20.

These businesses will be initially allowed to operate between 6am-6pm, according to Anh.

The district authorities proposed to consider reducing or exempting tax for businesses and household businesses in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 and continue support packages for workers to help them recover from difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Nên stressed that the reopening must be carried out carefully step by step amid the complicated development of the pandemic.

He urged the district to continue carrying out COVID-19 testing, treating COVID-19 patients, vaccinating local residents and ensuring social security for people. VNS