Tourist sites in Huế to re-open on October 1

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre has announced that it will re-open several tourist sites on October 1, including the Huế Imperial Citadel (Đại Nội) and the Minh Mạng, Tự Đức and Khải Định mausoleums.
A representative of the centre said this step will gradually restore the local tourism industry, currently heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will only be able to visit outdoor areas.
To ensure COVID-19 prevention and control, visitors must strictly follow the 5K message: khẩu trang (face masks), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distancing), không tụ tập (no gatherings), and khai báo y tế (health declarations). Visitors must also scan a QR code to make a medical declaration.
Visitors from other localities will still be required to complete medical quarantine, as required.
Relic sites in the UNESCO-recognised Complex of Huế Monuments are offering a 50 per cent discount on entry fees.
Local tourism organisations are actively promoting sites in Huế through a social media campaign, aimed at attracting holidaymakers back to the city. The provincial Department of Tourism said the locality is controlling the pandemic.
In the last three days, the locality has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19. As of September 29, 124,378 people in the province have received at least one vaccine shot against COVID-19, with 57,000 of them having received two shots. — VNS
