Total of 11,478 new infections detected Sunday

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's total COVID-19 caseload reached more than 613,370 on Sunday after the Ministry of Health reported an increase of 11,478 more patients and another 261 deaths.
Among the new cases, there were 6,650 cases detected in the community. Tiền Giang registered an additional 548 cases detected on previous days.
HCM City led the country once more with the number of new cases detecting 6,150, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương (3,188), Đồng Nai (974), Long An (285) and Kiên Giang (117).
Compared to the previous day, HCM City saw an increase of 529 cases, Đồng Nai 14 cases, while the figure in Bình Dương, Long An and Kiên Giang dropped by 783, 52 and 48, respectively.
The capital city of Hà Nội reported 20 cases.
Reports from health officials on Sunday also said 261 more COVID related deaths have been recorded. HCM City and Bình Dương had the highest number of 200 and 39, respectively.
A total of 11,116 patients were given the all-clear, taking the number of recoveries to 374,578.
There are 12 cities and provinces that have gone 14 days without new cases, including Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương and Hà Nam.
As of Sunday, more than 28.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 5,056,325 people having been fully inoculated. VNS
- Glowing bandage could provide early infection detection for burn patients
- Infection Detection
- Combination HIV prevention reduces new infections by 42 percent in Ugandan district
- 50 Best (And 1 WTF) New Android Apps And Live Wallpapers From The Last 3 Weeks (2/20/12
- New 'Nightmare' Bacteria Are Popping Up All Over the US
- A daily pill can prevent HIV infections. Why don’t more people use it?
- Male circumcision and antiviral drugs appear to sharply reduce HIV infection rate
- Here's how E. coli infections spread from animals to people, and what you can do to reduce your risk of getting sick
- 30 new and notable Android games from the last week (1/31/18
- Suricata 1.4.4 Released – A Network Intrusion Detection, Prevention and Security Monitoring System
- 20 new and notable Android games from the last week (5/2/18
- Driving Detective brings automatic Do Not Disturb while driving to non-Pixel phones using official Transition API
- Sony Debuts Eight New Cyber-shot Cameras
- Comments for : Samsung releases two new Note 4 videos, as part of the "Do You Note?" campaign, bets on humor
- 33 Best New Android Games From Last Week (3/25/12
- 39 new and notable Android TV apps and games from the last 8 months (7/12/18
- 40 Best New Android Games From The Last 2 Weeks (4/6/12
- Bitdefender Total Security 2013: Hands-on impressions
- AI-powered tool successfully detects cancer in less than a second
- Six signs your computer is infected
Total of 11,478 new infections detected Sunday have 483 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.