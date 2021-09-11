Top legislator receives Salo mayor, international entrepreneurs

Chairman of Việt Nam’s National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ presents a gift to mayor of Salo city in Finland Tero Nissien during their meeting on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HELSINKI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ discussed educational and business cooperation with the mayor of Salo city in Finland and leaders of some international corporations during meetings in Helsinki on Friday (local time) as part of Huệ’s official visit to Finland.

Talking to Mayor Tero Nissien and representatives from universities and firms in Salo, Chairman Huệ expressed his support for stronger partnership in cooperation and training between Việt Nam and Finland, as education is a strength of the Northern European nation.

He noted that nearly one quarter of the 11,000-strong Vietnamese community in Finland are students (2,500), and the figure is expected to further rise.

Huệ also informed his guest that during his meetings with the President, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister of Finland, the two sides reached consensus on promoting Việt Nam-Finland cooperation across the fields, including education.

Mayor Nissien said hundreds of Vietnamese students are studying at Turku University in his city. He said Vietnamese students who are hard working and capable have also been contributing to strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

The mayor noted the high economic growth rate and the potential of Việt Nam, saying that he hopes to expand ties with the Southeast Asian nation in innovation, business administration, tertiary education and distance health care.

Meanwhile, at their meetings with the Vietnamese legislative leader, executives of several international corporations operating in health care, education and energy expressed their wish to expand production and business activities in Việt Nam. They said they are ready to collaborate with Vietnamese partners to supply or produce quality medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control at reasonable costs. The corporations are also willing to share experience with Việt Nam in the fields of education, start-up and renewable energy.

Talking to Peter Vesterbacka, chairman and co-founder of Finest Future, an Espoo-based organisation specialising in education and start-up, Huệ appreciated Finest Future's engagement in education, innovation and start-up projects in Việt Nam, including a scholarship programme for Vietnamese students.

He said Việt Nam attaches importance to science-technology and innovation, and asked the chairman and co-founder of Finest Future to collaborate with Việt Nam in those fields.

At his meeting with executive officers of Gerbion group, which is working with Việt Nam's T&T group in a joint programme in purchasing and transferring technology for producing rapid COVID-19 PCR test devices, NA Chairman Huệ said he supports the group's business and investment strategy in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, leaders of the French group NG Biotech told the Vietnamese NA leader that the group is building a factory producing rapid testing kits in Việt Nam with the intention to help Việt Nam cope with the current difficulties in pandemic control and set up long-term partnership with Vietnamese partners.

Chairman Huệ also received representatives from Wärtsilä, a Finnish company leading the world in marine and energy smart technology and solutions, the JAKS Resources Berhad of Malaysia, and HIPRA group of Spain. — VNS