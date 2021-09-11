Top legislator promotes bilateral ties in meetings with Finnish President, parliament speaker

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ bumped elbows with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in greeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

HELSINKI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the capital city of Helsinki on September 10 (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to the European country.

Huệ said with delight that it is the first Finland visit by a top Vietnamese legislator after 28 years of promoting the comprehensive partnership between the two countries. He congratulated the European country on its all-around achievements, especially in digital transformation, innovation and social welfare.

As Việt Nam is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change, he wished Finland would share its experience and partner with the country in digital transformation, innovation, sustainable development and climate change response.

According to him, there are about 2,500 Vietnamese students and over 8,000 overseas Vietnamese living and working in Finland so that they could learn from the host country's experience in building a start-up ecological system.

He expressed his hope that Finland will create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the European country, thus fostering bilateral ties.

Huệ suggested the President push forward the Finnish parliament's ratification of the European Union – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and the two countries should take specific steps to make full use of opportunities brought about by the deal.

President Niinisto, for his part, expressed his belief that Việt Nam will continue to see rapid and sustainable development.

He also shared Finland's experience in sustainable development, adding that its current social welfare system is attributable to people's continuous efforts.

He pledged to assist Việt Nam in the field as well as bolster bilateral links across environment and global issues.

Both sides shared the view that Việt Nam and Finland hold the potential of further developing their ties and agree to hold practical activities towards the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (January 25, 1973 – 2023).

They highlighted the stance on maintaining peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom, settling disputes by peaceful means in line with international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Top Vietnamese, Finnish legislators hold talks

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met with Finnish counterpart Anu Vehvilainen on Friday in Helsinki. — VNA/VNS Photo

The same day, the Vietnamese top legislator Vương Đình Huệ held talks with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen right after a welcome ceremony in Helsinki.

During their meeting, Huệ affirmed to the Finnish counterpart that bilateral ties have grown over the past years, especially in politics-diplomacy, economy, trade, development cooperation, and education and training.

He suggested both sides resume the exchange of delegations soon and expressed his wish to boost ties with the Finnish Parliament. Apart from parliamentary cooperation, he said both sides could cooperate in other fields.

He also proposed Finland soon ratify the European Union – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and accelerate the implementation of the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He also wished that Finland would assist Việt Nam in accessing vaccine supplies.

Vehvilainen, for her part, affirmed that Finland could share its experience in its fields of strength. She proposed jointly working in climate change response and mitigating its negative impacts.

In order to reinforce parliamentary coordination, both sides shared the view that the two parliaments need to make important contributions to ties between the EU and ASEAN, as well as at mechanisms to which the two nations are members, and issues of shared concern.

They stated that the maintenance of peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom must be in line with international law and based on the respect of law-abidance principle.

On the occasion, Huệ also invited the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament to pay an official visit to Việt Nam. The host accepted it with pleasure. — VNS