Top legislator hails UN’s contributions to Việt Nam’s development

VIENNA — The United Nations (UN) always plays an important role in Việt Nam's foreign policy and accompanies the country in the process of national construction and development, thus creating favourable conditions to enhance its position and image in the international arena and deepen its relations with other nations around the world.
The statement was made by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ during his meeting with Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Fathi Waly on Monday as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).
Huệ thanked the UN for its timely and effective support and advice to Việt Nam's national building and development cause, as well as its assistance to the country in getting access to financial resources for poverty reduction, sustainable development and social welfare assurance.
The Vietnamese legislature’s cooperation activities with the UN in the region had brought about practical results, serving activities of NA agencies and helping to improve skills of lawmakers, he said.
Huệ also thanked the UN for assisting Việt Nam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, showing his hope to receive more support in post-pandemic economic development and addressing negative impacts of the pandemic on people’s livelihoods.
The top legislator also expressed his wish that the UN would continue to promote its role in maintaining international peace and security, promoting respect for international law, and supporting countries, including Việt Nam, in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
He proposed the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, of which Waly is also the Executive Director, continue assisting Việt Nam in preventing and combating new types of crimes such as cybercrime and crimes related to digital currency and virtual assets.
Waly affirmed the UN's commitment to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, adding that in the future, the UN would focus on intensifying cooperation with parliaments, including the Vietnamese National Assembly.
She hoped Viet Nam would soon join the crime prevention network in Southeast Asia and the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children; and step up cooperation in cybersecurity and anti-money laundering.
Waly also appreciated and supported Việt Nam's proposal made at the UN Security Council's online high-level open debate on enhancing maritime security on the establishment of a network of mechanisms and initiatives on regional maritime security coordinated by the UN to increase information and experience sharing, coordinate in taking action, and promptly respond to common challenges. She affirmed the UN’s willingness to assist Việt Nam in ensuring maritime security.
The official said that the UN and Việt Nam had many potential areas for cooperation, but should select urgent fields such as women’s empowerment and poverty reduction to boost collaboration first, and proposed the establishment of a tripartite cooperation model including the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Việt Nam. —
- Viet Nam expects to hit its GDP goal in 2021 with stable economic development
- Top 10 economic events of Viet Nam in 2020
- UKVFTA ushers in a bright future for UK – Viet Nam ties, ensures smooth post-Brexit trade
- UK-Viet Nam FTA to become effective from 11pm on December 31
- Doctor Anywhere and PTI sign agreement on expanding digital healthcare in Viet Nam
- Việt Nam's external relations in 2020: mettle and new posture
- Việt Nam’s stature, mettle, wisdom manifested in ASEAN Chairmanship Year
- Việt Nam does good job as UNSC non-permanent member
- Việt Nam expects to hit its GDP goal in 2021 with stable economic development
- Top 10 economic events of Việt Nam in 2020
- UKVFTA ushers in a bright future for UK – Việt Nam ties, ensures smooth post-Brexit trade
- Việt Nam’s best workplaces in 2017 announced
- Việt Nam excellent as ASEAN Chair despite pandemic: Japanese expert
- Việt Nam achieves dual goal of containing outbreak, keeping economy on track: PM
- More than 32 million workers impacted by pandemic in Việt Nam
- UK-Việt Nam FTA to become effective from 11pm on December 31
- Việt Nam successfully escorts ASEAN through a tough year
- Public investment contributes to VN’s economic recovery: JICA official
- Turning cultural heritage into strength for development: Deputy PM
- COVID-19 successes, multilateral diplomacy, devastating disasters among Việt Nam’s top 10 events in 2020
Top legislator hails UN's contributions to Việt Nam's development have 740 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.