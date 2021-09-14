Today’s Covid News: Vietnam spends US$7.3 billion on pandemic fight since 2020

Vietnam will make the pandemic expenses transparent to serve the long-term fight.
The Government of Vietnam has spent VND168.8 trillion (US$7.3 billion) on the fight against Covid-19 in 2020 and the first half of 2021, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue said today [September 14].
|Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue at the NA meeting on Sept 14. Photo: Quochoi
The amount excludes VND14.6 trillion ($635 million) that the NA agreed earlier this month to spend more on the pandemic fight.
In addition to the State budget, a public fund worth VND8.66 trillion ($376 million) contributed by individuals and businesses is aimed to finance the country's efforts to secure more than one hundred vaccine doses for the free inoculation campaign. So far, only VND373 billion ($16 million) was disbursed for vaccine purchase, the remaining is deposited at four State-owned commercial banks.
Hue proposed to audit the rationality and efficiency in mobilizing, allocating, and using resources (both State budget and private sources) for Covid-19 prevention and control.
He said the pandemic fight will last for long and it's necessary to use the resources in a thrifty and effective manner.
Hue used to be Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) for five years.
|Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (C) and Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh (3rd right) check anti-pandemic mission at the grassroots level. Photo: Viet Thanh/ Hanoimoi
Hanoi
About two million doses have been administered in Hanoi in the past six days, nearly equal to the shots inoculated six months before.
In the past six days, Hanoi's inoculation campaign has got assistance from 8,000 health workers from 12 northern cities and provinces.
"With this progress, by September 15, Hanoi will complete the goal of 100% of people aged above 18 getting at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine," the city's Party chief Dinh Tien Dung told media today.
To date, more than 4.8 million doses have been administered, including 400,000 fully vaccinated.
Regarding the massive testing, it has taken 3.1 million tests and found 19 infections in the past six days.
Hanoi's mayor Chu Ngoc Anh said the massive testing and vaccination are aimed to detect infections in the community and enable the local government to relax restrictions for recovery plans.
Associate Prof. Nguyen Huy Nga, former head of the Ministry of Health's Preventive Medicine Authority, said the city's vaccination pace over the past few days is "very impressive".
"The elderly and people with underlying diseases who have been vaccinated will largely be excluded from the list of critical patients and deaths. It will keep the healthcare system free from being overloaded," Nga said.
Ho Chi Minh City's leaders have said the city will pilot relaxing programs in District 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio Districts from September 16 to 30.
Meanwhile, the remaining parts will continue the lockdown to the end of September. Directive 16 and the stricter ruling of no in-person shopping will remain in place.
As of today, Ho Chi Minh City's Covid-19 infections surpass 300,000, including 12,287 deaths or 47% and 75% of the total figures. Binh Duong with a population size equal to two-tenths of HCMC's has 162,000 infections.
The central city of Danang announced today it will reopen more economic activities in green and yellow zones (safe and low-risk areas) after half of the city's areas have undergone 14 days without infections.
|Coronavirus cases in Vietnam. Source: MoH. Chart: Minh Vu
