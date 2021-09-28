three talented vietnamese students receive british council ielts prize

The British Council received over 600 applications and interviewed over 80 outstanding individuals, who not only excelled in their IELTS test, but explained in detail their intentions to contribute to society locally or abroad after completing their studies.

Three local prize winners in Vietnam are Nguyen Hoang Vy, Pham Le Phuong Mai and Nguyen Thi Khanh Ha.

First Prize winner Nguyen Hoang Vy (IELTS 8.0) shares that IELTS is the key to unlocking so many amazing opportunities in her life, including the IELTS Prize. She says 'I was definitely over the moon when I heard that I won the IELTS Prize. It is such a great honour and motivation for me to gain more success in the future. In addition to the award which will help me relieve the financial stress of graduate studies, what prompted me to apply for the IELTS Prize was the chance to be an ambassador of British Council IELTS, joining different projects, meeting people from different backgrounds and sharing my story with them.'

For Second Prize winner Phuong Mai (IELTS 8.0), IELTS is not just an ordinary proficiency test but one that prepares leaners for the real world. 'All four components in the IELTS test have helped me to develop my communication in both an academic context and daily life. The advice I would give to IELTS test takers is to expose yourself to English and seek opportunities to practice your skills in an authentic environment.' – she shares.

Impressing the interview panel with an overall score of 8.5 (three out of four skills awarded 9.0), Third Prize winner Khanh Ha shares the following tips to conquer the IELTS test: 'I know everybody has been reminded of this by now, but practice really makes perfect, so practice, practice, practice. Learn to familiarize yourself with the test format so you can anticipate what is coming next and not be caught off-guard.'

Trish Thomson, Regional Marketing Director for the British Council in East Asia, said, 'The IELTS Prize recognises those high performing students who demonstrate the academic excellence and commitment to excel during international study. More importantly, they show the determination to take what they learnt during their time abroad and use it to benefit their communities when they return home. It is our privilege to help these talented individuals make their mark in a world that is rapidly changing. International study is one way they can prepare themselves to thrive in the future.'

The 2021 IELTS Prize Virtual Award Ceremony will be live-streamed on British Council IELTS Facebook pages across East Asia on September 30. This 45-minute online event is open to anyone, and it will be a great opportunity to learn from the IELTS Prize winners' on how to ace the IELTS test and how their lives have and will change as they embark on their new educational journeys.

My Phung