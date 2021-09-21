Three Australian warships visit Việt Nam as part of Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021

Commodore Mal Wise, Commander Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021, along with Commanding Officers of HMAS Canberra, HMAS Anzac, HMAS Sirius, and members of his staff, are formally welcomed upon the arrival of the Task Group in Cam Ranh Bay, Khánh Hoà Province. — Photo from the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Three Australian warships with more than 700 officers and soldiers on board docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the central province of Khánh Hoà on Monday as guests of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Defence, for bilateral cooperation activities.

They comprise of the amphibious assault ship HMAS Canberra, missile frigate HMAS Anzac and tanker HMAS Sirius.

Their arrival is part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021 (IPE21), an annual Australian Defence Force (ADF) activity which delivers on the promise of the 2016 Defence White Paper to strengthen Australia's engagement and partnerships with regional security forces.

Departing Australia in late August, IPE21 will provide an opportunity for Australia to engage with Southeast Asian partners beyond traditional military activities, with supporting elements from across the Australian Government.

Present at the welcome ceremony on September 20 were Colonel Hồ Thanh Hoà, Deputy Commander of the Naval Region 4 High Command, and representatives of Khánh Hoà Province' Military Command and Border Guard Command.

The two sides will engage in a series of exchanges on humanitarian aid and disaster relief; gender, peace and security; and maritime security cooperation.

Defence ties between Việt Nam and Australia have been enhanced through official visits, high-level dialogues, professional training, post-graduate training, and collaboration in peace, maritime security and anti-terrorism. The defence cooperation has become an important pillar of the Việt Nam-Australia strategic partnership.

Following the welcome ceremony, Commander of IPE21 Commodore Mal Wise paid a courtesy visit to Colonel Hoà in the form of teleconference. — VNS