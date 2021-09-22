The winning artworks of “Ha Noi is…” Illustration Contest announced

Young artists have come up with unconventional and refreshing ideas integrated with a personal touch to portray the unique beautiful traits of Hanoi.

UNESCO has just announced the best works of the "Ha Noi is…" Illustration Contest.

The painting entitled "Hanoi's Street Vendors" by Dang Thai Tuan won the First Prize of the contest

In a one-month registration period, which ended on September 9, about 250 young artists from across Vietnam and abroad have submitted their entries to the Illustration Contest "Ha Noi is…".

The contest was organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with UN-Habitat and the youth community Vietnam Local Artist Group (VLAG). With various illustration artworks about Hanoi, the young artists have joined hands to promote the capital as a Creative City, a title awarded to Hanoi by UNESCO in 2019.

With the evocative theme "Ha Noi is…", young artists have come up with unconventional and refreshing ideas integrated with a personal touch to portray their own unique Hanoi. The city has been illustrated in digital paintings, silk painting, collage art, lacquer, among others.

The illustration contest is a part of the Hanoi Rethink project organized by UNESCO, UN-Habitat and UNIDO with the support of SOVICO Group to support Ha Noi city to realize its vision of Creative Capital in the field of design, exploring cultural heritage with the engagement of Vietnamese youth who is an essential element for innovation, creativity, and change.

The contest is aimed at promoting the capital city as a city of innovation, worthy of the title "Hanoi – Creative City" awarded by UNESCO in 2019.

The winner is awarded a cash prize of VND10 million (US$438). There are also four second-place winners, a voting award, and 24 Outstanding Work awards.

After a rigorous evaluation process, the jury board has selected the best artworks from the contest "Hanoi is…" as below:

The 1st Second Prize – "Hanoi by Night" by Tran Phat depicting Hanoi's apartments and their residents through the imagination of the author. He has not had a chance to visit the capital yet.

The 2nd Second Prize – "Mind in the Cloud" by Ha Manh Hieu. The painting simulates a giant symbolic tortoise of Hanoi and an old collective building.

The 3rd Second Prize – " Mot bat Bun ngan " (A Bowl of Fresh Noodle with Duck Meat) by Ton Nu Thi Bich. The author draws his grandparents eating b un ngan – one of the typical and delicious dishes of Hanoi.

The 4th Second Prize – "Hanoi Collage" by Nguyen Huu. The painting depicts the simple and rustic beauty of Hanoi with old houses and sidewalk teashops.

The painting entitled "No Hurry – Hanoi" by Phong Nguyen showing the crowded and bustling capital city during rush hours.

"The Colour of Hanoi" by Duong Hoang Mai

"Hanoi's Journeys" by Nguyen Thi Linh Chi portraying the hustle and bustle life of Hanoians on buses.

"Hanoi Street Food" by Vuong Hong Thao