The six COVID hotbeds in Hanoi

Covid-19 cases have been found in all 30 districts of Hanoi. Experts say Hanoi is still at a high risk with hotbeds likely to break out with a high number of infections.

As of September 2, 2021, Hanoi had reported 3,332 cases in the fourth pandemic wave, including 1,551 cases found in the community.

According to the Hanoi Healthcare Department, there are six hotbeds in Hanoi with complicated developments.

They are Alley No 24 Kim Dong Street in Giap Bat, Hoang Mai district; Tan Lap Commune in Dan Phuong District; Ngoc Ha Market in Ba Dinh District; Van Mieu Ward in Dong Da District; Van Chuong Ward in Dong Da District; and Thanh Xuan Trung in Thanh Xuan District.

High numbers of infections have been reported in newly discovered clusters, while some new cases have been found in clusters discovered previously.

Thanh Xuan Trung hotbed (382 cases)

This is the 'hottest spot' in the capital city. The first two cases in the cluster were announced on August 23. Both of them were from the same family at No 330 Nguyen Trai Street.

On August 22, the patients tested positive at Hong Ngoc – Phuc Truong Minh Hospital.

On the evening of the same day, Hanoi announced another case in the same ward. The patient, at No 17 of Alley 63 Vu Trong Phung Street, tested positive at Hanoi National University Hospital one day after having a high temperature.

Just one week after the first cases were found, 382 cases in the same area had been found.

The patients mostly live on Alleys 328 and 330 Nguyen Trai Street, which are old residential quarters, with poor environmental conditions, small areas, and high population density.

The local authorities have isolated the two alleys with 690 households and 1,800 individuals since August 23.

On August 31, PM Pham Minh Chinh took an inspection tour to Thanh Xuan Trung Ward and came to the 'hot spot'. He asked local authorities to do two things – evacuate people from the densely populated areas and establish a mobile healthcare unit.

As of September 1, the other residents at the two alleys were put under concentrated quarantine at the FPT University dorm.

Kim Dong hotbed (45 cases)

The cluster of cases had transmission sources from HCM City. The first three positive cases were drivers on the HCM City-Hanoi route, who arrived in Hanoi on August 23. They all live at No 24 Kim Dong Alley in Hoang Mai District. After arriving in Hanoi, they met other people.

One of the drivers had fatigue and a headache later. They went to the Agriculture Hospital, where they tested positive.

To date, 45 cases have had relations with the first three cases.

Hoang Mai District Chair Nguyen Minh Tam said with the cluster of infections found Giap Bat Ward is at the highest risk level.

Since August 25, the district authorities have isolated the area with 492 households (1,903 individuals).

On August 28, the district healthcare center took samples from 1-2 representatives of all local households for testing.

Van Mieu (107 cases) and Van Chuong (89 cases)

The first four cases in the Van Chuong hotbed were announced on July 18. They are all close contacts in the hotbed at Sunshine Palace apartment building. To date, 89 positive cases have been found.

The other hotspot in the Dong Da District is Van Mieu, discovered on July 30. The first two cases there had relations with the Duc Tam Drugstore at No 95 Lang Ha Street. The total number of patients had reached 107 as of September 2.

The district authorities on August 21 decided to isolate the two wards for 14 days, until the end of September 4.

Tan Lap (16 cases)

The first case was discovered in Tan Lap commune in Dan Phuong District on August 28. N.V.T, born in 1946, who felt tired, had a cough and sore throat, went for a medical examination at the Dan Phuong Hospital, where he tested positive with Covid-19.

To date, 16 cases in the hotbed have been reported.

Ngoc Ha Market (16 cases)

On August 28, the Ba Dinh District Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control released an urgent notice, asking all people who had gone to Ngoc Ha Market from 3am on August 21 to 5pm on August 27 to contact medical units after a positive case, a seller at the market, was detected.

After five days, 16 cases related to the market were found.

Nguyen Lien