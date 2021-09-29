The Ministry of Health has not purchased rapid antigen tests: health official

Trần Văn Thuấn. Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn

Recently, a number of press agencies have reported that the price ranges of rapid antigen tests are different. Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn talks to Sức khoẻ & đời sống (Health and Life) newspaper about the matter.

What is the direction of the Ministry of Health on the price of antigen rapid tests?

The Ministry of Health has issued documents directing units and localities to purchase biological products for testing in accordance with current regulations and strictly handle violations of acts of abusing bidding and procurement for corruption and profit.

For price management of biological products for testing, the Ministry of Health requires units to publicise prices on the website of the Ministry of Health. Up to now, the Ministry of Health has licensed 97 tests for SARS-CoV-2, of which 35 tests for Real-time PCR, 39 tests for antigens (33 rapid tests and six machine-run tests), 23 antibody tests (four rapid tests and 19 machine-run tests).

So how is the test price calculated?

For testing in public health facilities, the Ministry of Health has issued a written request to calculate the price of antigen rapid tests based on actual payment, specifically the price is calculated based on the price of the test kit and related supplies costs. The payment according to the results of bidding and procurement shall be approved by the competent authorities in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Bidding.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has issued guidelines on the price of sample collection to reduce testing costs, especially for businesses.

In the future, how will the price of antigen rapid tests be managed?

The Ministry of Health has submitted to the Government a decree on the management of medical equipment (including testing) which requires units to declare prices for publicity and transparency in procurement.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health is collecting opinions for COVID-19 tests to be included in the price stabilisation category because this item is not currently regulated in the law.

The Ministry of Health requires medical service providers to publicly update prices on the public portal of medical service prices on a weekly basis to ensure publicity, transparency and facilitate registration from different agencies to create competitiveness.

The Ministry of Health requires units and localities to strengthen supervision and close inspection of bidding for the procurement of testing products as well as inspecting medical facilities providing testing services and strictly handle violations.

Has the Ministry of Health purchased rapid antigen tests recently?

The Ministry of Health has not done the procurement of rapid antigen test.

How have rapid antigen tests been used in the past?

Implementing the motto four-on-site, units and localities carry out the procurement and bidding according to regulations. However, as far as I know, the units that mainly use the tests are funded by sponsors such as HCM City, which has recently been sponsored with 10 million tests. Even the Ministry of Health has been sponsored by international organisations and units with more than 10 million tests, then we have allocated them to localities. VNS