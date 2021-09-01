Telecom providers handle thousands of spam calls in 2020

As many as 17,290 subscribers sending spam calls were handled in December 2020, according to the Authority of Telecommunications (AoT) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). Of these, 45 percent of spam calls were settled by Viettel, 7 percent by MobiFone, 1 percent by Vietnamobile, and 0.5 percent by I Telecom. Viettel prevented 7,844 subscribers from delivering spam calls, VNPT 7,301 and MobiFone 1,155. AoT in July 2020 sent a document on preventing spam calls to telecom carriers. In the document, the watchdog agency described ‘spam calls’ and pointed out the responsibilities of telecom carriers in preventing the behavior of delivering spam calls and protecting consumers. If telecom carriers don’t prevent spam calls, they may be punished in accordance with Clause 3, Article 66 of Decree No 185/2013/ND-CP dated November 15, 2013 which stipulates administrative fines for producing and trading counterfeit and prohibited goods. Following the document, mobile network operators agreed to prevent spam calls by applying technical measures. The prevention and filtration of spam calls is carried out under the Law on Protection of Consumers’ Rights. In the last six months of 2020, network operators blocked 89,649 subscribers that spread spam calls, which showed the great effort… Read full this story

