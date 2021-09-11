Success of FDI firms vital for Vietnam: PM

He made the statement during a working session in Hanoi on September 9 with the head of the European Union (E.U.) Delegation to Vietnam, the ambassadors of European nations to Vietnam, and representatives of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) and firms in the country.

The PM appreciated his guests’ practical and effective contributions to the Vietnam-E.U. relations development, and thanked the E.U. and its member countries for their commitment to present over 10 million doses of vaccine and medical supplies to Vietnam.

He extended his sympathies to firms in Vietnam over the difficulties caused by the complexities of COVID-19, saying that the success and loss of foreign investors are also the success and loss of Vietnam itself.

The Vietnamese Government has rolled out various measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and build an economic recovery plan in tandem with safely adapting to the situation in short- and long-terms, he stated.

Speaking highly of the Vietnamese Government's preventive measures, the E.U. diplomats and business leaders voiced their hope that the implementation of pandemic control measures at localities will be more flexible and effective, and emerging incidents at grassroots level will be handled in a prompt manner.

The Government leader reiterated the policy on free vaccination for all people, including foreigners who are staying in Vietnam. He added that priority has been given to workers at industrial parks, processing and high-technology zones and foreign businesses, including European ones.

He urged E.U. ambassadors and firms in Vietnam to help promote the Vietnam-E.U. ties to a higher level, and push for the early ratification of the E.U.-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

The PM also asked the E.U. diplomats and business leaders to continue helping Vietnam access vaccine and medicine and technology transfer; call on the European Commission to remove the "yellow card" on Vietnam's fisheries sector; and support Vietnamese people living and studying in European countries.

PM Chinh affirmed that the Government will continue to gather suggestions and recommendations of E.U. firms and stand ready to fulfill their requests when possible.

The E.U. diplomats and entrepreneurs said that Vietnam will remain an attractive investment destination in the coming time, and affirmed their wish to further promote investment and long-term business operation in the Southeast Asian nation.

At the event, Eurocham handed over medical supplies worth 40 billion VND (1.76 million USD) donated by firms to Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

Source: VNA