Strengthen the cooperation in coping with Covid-19 and jointly facilitate economic recovery

The China-ASEAN Business Leaders Forum & Special Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations under the framework of the 18th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) was held in Nanning, China on September 10.

Gao Yan, Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Director of Organsing Committee of CABIS, and Sun Dawei, Chairman of the CPPCC of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, attended to the forum and delivered speeches.

Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand, and the major leaders of National Chambers of Commerce and Industry of 10 ASEAN countries also spoke via video link.

Nguyen Quang Vinh, Secretary-General of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vice President of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) , said in his video speech: "This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 18th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN strategic partnership.

“Therefore, the year of 2021 serves as an important milestone in the course of obtaining fruitful achievements through bilateral cooperation, and it's expected to be a new beginning for further development of bilateral relations."

Nguyen Quang Vinh showed his high appreciation of the roles played by the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

He said: "Since 2004, CAEXPO and CABIS have become important events to promote China-ASEAN economic cooperation as well as trade and investment. Meanwhile, CABIS has become a crucial platform for government-enterprise dialogue, deepening economic and trade cooperation, and promoting regional economic integration."

From 2020 to now, COVID-19 has brought great impacts on the world economy and regional cooperation. As Nguyen Quang Vinh advocated, China and ASEAN need to look ahead and strengthen the cooperation in coping with the pandemic as well as facilitating economic recovery.

To achieve this, both sides need to promote trade liberalisation, digital technology application, digital economic development and trade and investment through effective implement of China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and so on.

Nguyen Quang Vinh also introduced Việt Nam's economic development in his video speech. He said that Việt Nam boasts a consumer market containing nearly 100 million people and rich labour force and exports main agricultural products such as rice and aquatic products to the world. Moreover, it has signed 14 Free Trade Agreements.

The construction of Việt Nam's transportation infrastructure, logistics, telecommunications and industrial parks has been partially completed or is underway.

He added: "The government of Việt Nam took active action to help enterprises overcome difficulties, transform challenges to opportunities, and make use of the Industrial 4.0 to attract direct foreign investment from restructured supply chains and global production chains.

"Việt Nam made commitment to work closely with China and ASEAN countries to improve the quality, efficiency and sustainability of cooperation in the areas of economy and trade and investment to share experience in fighting against the pandemic and social and economic development, and to closely coordinate international and regional mechanisms.

“As the national organisation representing Việt Nam's business community and the largest organisation of economic, trade and investment, science and technology in Việt Nam, the VCCI is committed to building bridges between the enterprises of Việt Nam and China and other ASEAN countries."

On September 10, 2021, the China-ASEAN Business Leaders Forum & Special Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations was successfully held in Nanning, Guangxi, China. Nguyen Quang Vinh, Secretary-General of VCCI and Vice President of VBCSD made video remarks.