Streets of Hà Nội busy as social distancing measures eased

HÀ NỘI — Many streets in Hà Nội were busy on the first day of the capital city easing social distancing measures.
The city authorities have allowed the reopening of some non-essential services across the city from 6am on September 21.
It has also removed the requirement of travel permits for inner city commuters and no longer divides the city into three-coloured zones. —VNS
A tech store opens to receive customers seeking laptop repairs services on Lê Thanh Nghị Street, Hai Bà Trưng District. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
A man waits for his turn at a streetside barbershops in Nghĩa Đô Park, Cầu Giấy District, as hair salons and barbershops are allowed to resume businesses on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt
