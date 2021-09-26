State President returns from trip to Cuba, US, attends Cuban COVID-19 vaccine handover ceremony

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (fourth from left) witnesses the symbolic handover of 1 million doses of Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccine from the foreign ministry to the health ministry at Nội Bài International Airport late Saturday night. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc landed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Saturday evening, concluding his official visit to Cuba and his attending of the high-level open debate of the UN General Assembly, as well as bilateral activities in New York from September 18-24.

Right after landing, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Health and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front held a ceremony to receive vaccines and medical equipment and materials for the fight against COVID-19 transported to Việt Nam on his plane.

Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang affirmed that the President's working trip achieved all the targets set. It clearly extended the message of friendship and faithfulness with the traditional friend Cuba and of a dynamic, self-reliant Việt Nam that always strives for peace and development.

One of the prominent and practical achievements of the trip is the support from the international community, especially to Việt Nam's pandemic fight and the socio-economic recovery and development.

Up to 1.05 million doses of Abdala COVID-19 vaccine arrived from Cuba, comprising 900,000 doses in the agreement for 10 million doses that Việt Nam signed with Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) of Cuba during the President's trip, and 150,000 doses as a gift from the Cuban defence ministry.

Initially Việt Nam would buy 5 million doses of Abdala vaccine, and the two would conduct talks to finalise the deal for 5 million more reserved for children.

Foreign countries and partners committed and provided another 1.5 million doses to Việt Nam and the US committed a large quantity of vaccines to Việt Nam through the COVAX mechanism.

In his working session with Pfizer, the company committed to provide all 31 million doses of the vaccine contracted with Việt Nam this year and 20 million doses for children when safety data is sufficient. Besides vaccine doses, many partners helped Việt Nam with medical equipment valued at US$8.8 million.

In the witness of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, the token of the Abdala vaccine, ventilators and other medical equipment was handed to Đỗ Văn Chiến, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long; and Deputy Defence Minister Hoàng Xuân Chiến. — VNS