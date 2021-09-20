Son La’s border guard builds kindergarten for children in border area

The campus, including two classrooms, a room for teachers, a concrete playground and a toilet, is funded by the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam. The project is scheduled to be completed in November and put into operation on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers' Day on November 20.

Long Lot is a hamlet of border commune of Muong Sai of Song Ma district. It is home to 46 H'mong ethnic minority households with 298 people who are facing a lot of difficulties. At present, 30 children in the hamlet are learning at Bien Cuong Kindergarten in Muong Sai commune, and 58 others are about to enter preschool ages. However, as the hamlet is located 12km from the center of the commune, it is difficult for the children to go the kindergarten, especially in rainy season.

Earlier, the State and local authorities invested in building a kindergarten in the hamlet. However, due to downpours and landslides in 2019, local people had to move to a safer place and erected a temporary kindergarten there to ensure learning opportunity of local children.

Aware of the situation, the Border Post of Chieng Khuong Border Gate called on the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam to finance the construction of the project. This deed is in a bid to assist the local Party Committee and authorities in taking care of the people and children in the border locality where the border post is stationed.

Translated by Tran Hoai