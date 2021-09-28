Singer Phi Nhung dies of COVID-19

HCM CITY — Singer Phi Nhung, 51, passed away yesterday after more than a month of COVID-19 treatment at Chợ Rẫy Hospital.
According to the singer’s representative, despite being treated with all kinds of techniques, including ECMO intervention, her condition deteriorated.
Previously, in July, Nhung postponed her plan to return to the US to reunite with her daughter because she wanted to continue to stay in HCM City to do volunteer work during the outbreak.
Phi Nhung, whose full name is Phạm Phi Nhung, was a Vietnamese-American singer famous for her talent in Vietnamese bolero, folk, and country music.
She was born on April 10, 1972, in Gia Lai Province, located in Việt Nam's Central Highlands region, to a Vietnamese mother and an American serviceman father before emigrating to the United States in 1989.
In 2005, Phi Nhung returned to Việt Nam to pursue her Vietnamese bolero career.
The famous singer adopted many orphans, including sponsoring the winner of The Voice Kids 2016 – Hồ Văn Cường to study until the age of 18.
Phi Nhung was loved by audiences for lyrical folk songs such as Điên Điển Flower , In love with a Bến Tre Girl .
In her artistic career, the vocalist was considered a “stage lover” with singer Mạnh Quỳnh, with the two often performed great duets on stage.
She also acted as a judge for music competitions such as Solo with bolero , Listen to me sing …
With her efforts, the female singer gradually conquered fans with her sweet, deep voice. VNS
