Seven COVID clusters found in capital city

A health worker sprays disinfectant on HHA residential building in Đan Phượng District’s Tân Lập Commune after new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.— VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — In the past six weeks there have been seven separate COVID-19 clusters in Hà Nội, with a total of 627 new infections recorded.

Two of the clusters were detected in Đống Đa District, the first in Văn Chương Ward where there have been 89 cases since July 17 and the second in Văn Miếu Ward, with 103 infections since July 30.

The largest has been in Thanh Xuân Trung Ward where in the past week there has been a total of 349 new community transmissions.

Ba Đình District has also seen two outbreaks. The first was in Ngọc Hà Market, where since August 28, there has been 17 new cases and the second in Sơn Tây Street, Kim Mã Ward where 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

In Hoàng Mai District, the area around Lane 24 Kim Đồng in Giáp Bát Ward has been cordoned off after 44 new cases have been discovered since August 24, plus 10 cases were also found in Tân Lập Commune, Đan Phượng District.

The capital city has recorded a total of 3,811 new cases of COVID-19 so far, including 2,603 cases recorded since July 24 – the time the city applied the Government's Decree No 16 with strict social distancing measures across the city to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

There have 39 COVID-related fatalities so far in Hà Nội. — VNS