Serviceman returns lost property to owner

Previously, the serviceman found a wallet, containing VND 5 million in cash and a Samsung Galaxy cell phone and other personal papers, on his way taking his children to school in Xuan Hoa commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province.
He then posted a status on his personal facebook page, asking his friends to share and help him find the owner. He finally received a call from Nguyen Thi Hue, who claimed the ownership of the wallet. The army officer met her later on the same day.
After verifying the owner's information, Long returned the wallet and all belongings to Hue. Although the owner intended to give the officer a reward for his good deed, the officer declined the reward and said that he did the thing that many people would do.
The serviceman's good deed then received compliments from his commanders and neighbors.
Translated by Trung Thanh
