Second session of Hà Nội People’s Council kicked off

An overall view of the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Council discussed and approved 15 reports and 18 resolutions including a five-year socio-economic development plan, five-year medium-term public investment plan for 2021-25 and developing infrastructure in suburban areas during its meeting which kicked off yesterday.

The second session of the 15th-term municipal People’s Council was held both online and in person, taking place on September 22 and 23.

Speaking at the meeting, secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng said that this year was the first year to implement the 13th-term National Party Congress's resolutions.

Up to now, the capital city has maintained production chains despite the pandemic, with some positive results such as the gross domestic product in the second quarter increased by 6.61 per cent, higher than the previous quarter, which had increased by 5.17 per cent. The overall growth of the first six months reached 5.91 per cent, higher than the national average of 5.64 per cent. In the first eight months of this year, budget revenue reached 69.8 per cent, up by 10.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

However, the city still has limitations and shortcomings that need to be overcome. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of socio-economic targets, budget revenue and expenditure and enterprises faced many difficulties, while people’s lives are affected.

Dũng said that during the meeting, the municipal people’s council would review and evaluate economic, social, financial, and security development in the first eight months of this year and orientations and key tasks for the last months.

They were very important policies and solutions to remove obstacles, create favourable conditions to promote socio-economic development, and ensure social security, he said.

He added that to complete the goals and tasks this year, creating a premise for the following years, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic was still complicated and unpredictable, the whole political system, including the People’s Council and the People’s Committee must bear an extremely heavy responsibility.

The real situation requires leaders and the people to focus on innovation, creativity, improving the sense of responsibility, strengthen close co-ordination among all levels and sectors to successfully accomplish the set goals, he said.

Also at the meeting, the chairman of the Hà Nội People's Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn said that the city would develop infrastructure in suburban areas including Highways 1A, 6 and 32. The city would also invest more on ring road No 4 to open more space, connecting traffic with neighbouring provinces and cities.

The city would pay more attention to building and upgrading hospitals, schools, cultural and historic sites.

Tuấn added that the people's council had compiled 30 questions about people’s daily life and pressing issues sent by people’s council deputies and sent them to the municipal people's committee for answers. — VNS