With Chef Lê Đức Hải of Ngon Garden Restaurant in Hà Nội

Ingredients:

Seaweed: 100gr

Shrimp: 100gr

Scallops: 50gr

Chicken egg: 1

Coriander:10gr

Cornstarch: 20gr

Water: 600ml

Salt: ½ tsp

Sugar: ½ tsp

Broth mix: 2 and ½ tsp

Seafood soup with seaweed

How to cook the dish:

Soak the seaweed in water for half an hour and wash it clean. Boil it for several minutes to remove the fishy smell before cooking.

Remove the shrimp shells and head, and slice off the tail and cut into two before putting them into a pot of boiling water with a little of salt to remove fishy smell.

Boil the scallops in the same way.

Cut into pieces and fry in cooking oil with garlic.

Boil a pot of water, put in the broth mix and sugar and stir in the cornstarch, then pour into the pot and continue to stir the mix well before putting the chicken egg in and stir it until the soup becomes slightly dense.

The last step is to add the fried shrimps, scallops and seaweed into the pot and boil for several minutes more.

Sprinkle with pepper and coriander, and it is ready to eat. VNS