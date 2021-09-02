SeABank offers shares below half the market price

New share transactions are expected to take place in the last two quarters of this year, lifting SeABank's chartered capital to VND14.784 trillion.
Foreign shareholders also have the right to buy more shares, though their total rate of share ownership in SeABank remains capped at 5 percent.
SeABank plans to raise VND2.040 trillion through this share issuance, of which VND1.540 trillion would be lent to corporate and individual clients and replace capital mobilized from other sources. The rest would be invested in government and credit institution bonds.
By the end of June, SeABank assets stood at over VND186.930 trillion, while its bad debt ratio dropped to 1.76 percent. It made before-tax profits of nearly VND1.560 trillion in the first half of this year, compared with VND1.729 trillion in the whole of last year.
- Explore Bike Share Launches New Pricing Model
- Lilly's insulin drug, a new generic Humalog, will be half the price
- Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand Market Research Report to 2025
- Smart Homes Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2023
- Container Shipping Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2021
- Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2023
- Sexual Wellness Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Opportunities Forecast To 2026
- The Executive Leadership Council Offers a Half Million Dollars in Educational Scholarships
- Toll Brothers Inc. Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation
- CROP Announces Senior Secured Convertible Debenture Offering
- Flower One Announces Public Offering of Convertible Debenture Units
- Flower One Announces Terms of Up To $50.0 Million Public Offering of Convertible Debenture Units
- Ebix Offers to Acquire India’s Largest Corporate Travel Exchange, Yatra Online, Inc.
- BIPV Market Size and Analysis 2024
- Hemp, Inc. Announces Stock Share Agreement with Gunpowder Capital Corporation
- Flower One Prices Public Offering and Announces Receipt for Amended and Restated Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
- Futu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
- World Soda Ash Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2023
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Announces Pricing of $3 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares
SeABank offers shares below half the market price have 342 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at September 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.