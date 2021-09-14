Sài Gòn FC denies rumours they are signing Việt Nam national team striker

HÀ NỘI – The future of striker Hà Đức Chinh is up in the air after rumours surfaced he is looking for a move away from SHB Đà Nẵng.
Reports claimed Sài Gòn FC was willing to pay a signing on bonus of VNĐ 1.4 billion a year, along with a salary of VNĐ 40 million a month.
But over the weekend, the club denied the rumours.
"From the board to the members of the coaching staff, no one has received any information about the club recruiting Hà Đức Chinh," said one coach.
"If we have quality players like Chinh in our squad for the new season, that’s a very good thing. But in fact, there hasn't been any negotiation between us and this player."
At least four other teams have been linked with a move for Chinh, who is currently training with the Việt Nam national team to prepare for the 2022 World Cup third-round qualification.
In recent years, the 23 years old striker was always among one of coach Park's favourite choices in many tournaments.
But at club level, he has to play as a winger to support the Brazilian striker Rafaelson Fernandes. That’s one of the reasons why Chinh only scored two goals this season, leading to the leaving rumours emerging.
In May 2021, SHB Đà Nẵng held talks with Chinh about his future, but the two sides have not reached any agreement.
"He wants to consult his family before making a decision," a Đà Nẵng FC board member told Zing.
"However, it is possible that Chinh will not renew his contract with Đà Nẵng and find a new team. We are still waiting for him to make a decision.”
However, last week, Rafaelson Fernandes officially announced his departure from Đà Nẵng through his personal Facebook page, leaving the first team's striker slot empty.
Fernandes's leaving means the opportunity is now open for Chinh once again.
The striker still has a lot of time to make a decision on his future with the 2021 season officially cancelled, and the 2022 season still six months away. VNS
- HCM City and Quảng Ninh to representative Việt Nam in AFC Cup
- Khanh Hoa’s tour firms stop receiving Chinese tourists
- Vietnam ready to declare health emergency over coronavirus: PM
- Probe into Vinashin losses urged
- Former Vinashin execs prosecuted in OceanBank case
- Three Vietnamese returnees from Wuhan test positive for coronavirus
- Chinese visitors asked to report health conditions when arriving in Vietnam
- For coronavirus prevention, Vietnam accepts economic losses: PM
- PM urges ministries, agencies to prep for worsening coronavirus spread
- New coronavirus case announced in Vietnam
- Chinese employees barred from returning to Vietnam
- Trezeguet fires Villa past Leicester into League Cup final
- Bergwijn enjoys dream debut as Tottenham sink Man City
- Liverpool sink West Ham to open 19-point lead
- Airbus faces record US$4 billion fine after bribery probe
- Saints hold Spurs with late leveller, Bilic downs West Ham
- Migration and Vietnamese identity
- Liverpool surge on, Leicester and Chelsea draw, United held
- VNAT issues advisory against travels to high-risk destinations as coronavirus fear grows
- Messi on song as Barca ease into Copa quarters
Sài Gòn FC denies rumours they are signing Việt Nam national team striker have 538 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.