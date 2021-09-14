Sài Gòn FC denies rumours they are signing Việt Nam national team striker

Việt Nam national team striker Hà Đức Chinh is taking his time to decide his future. Photo vff.org.vn

HÀ NỘI – The future of striker Hà Đức Chinh is up in the air after rumours surfaced he is looking for a move away from SHB Đà Nẵng.

Reports claimed Sài Gòn FC was willing to pay a signing on bonus of VNĐ 1.4 billion a year, along with a salary of VNĐ 40 million a month.

But over the weekend, the club denied the rumours.

"From the board to the members of the coaching staff, no one has received any information about the club recruiting Hà Đức Chinh," said one coach.

"If we have quality players like Chinh in our squad for the new season, that’s a very good thing. But in fact, there hasn't been any negotiation between us and this player."

At least four other teams have been linked with a move for Chinh, who is currently training with the Việt Nam national team to prepare for the 2022 World Cup third-round qualification.

In recent years, the 23 years old striker was always among one of coach Park's favourite choices in many tournaments.

But at club level, he has to play as a winger to support the Brazilian striker Rafaelson Fernandes. That’s one of the reasons why Chinh only scored two goals this season, leading to the leaving rumours emerging.

In May 2021, SHB Đà Nẵng held talks with Chinh about his future, but the two sides have not reached any agreement.

"He wants to consult his family before making a decision," a Đà Nẵng FC board member told Zing.

"However, it is possible that Chinh will not renew his contract with Đà Nẵng and find a new team. We are still waiting for him to make a decision.”

However, last week, Rafaelson Fernandes officially announced his departure from Đà Nẵng through his personal Facebook page, leaving the first team's striker slot empty.

Fernandes's leaving means the opportunity is now open for Chinh once again.

The striker still has a lot of time to make a decision on his future with the 2021 season officially cancelled, and the 2022 season still six months away. VNS