Sacombank wins 2 awards from The Asian Banking and Finance

HCM CITY — Sacombank has won two awards, the 'Việt Nam Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year' and 'Việt Nam Domestic Technology and Operations Bank of the Year,' from The Asian Banking and Finance magazine.
Since starting to accelerate digital transformation five years ago, Sacombank has pioneered the adoption of many modern and international technologies, which have effectively supported the management and operation of its entire system and helped developed products and services to improve the customer experience.
In addition to hailing Sacombank's digital transformation, ABF also praised it for its outstanding achievements in money management, payment and financial supply chain.
The bank has met the criteria of market share growth, while its proportion of revenues from payment, cash management and trade finance is good, and it has minimised operating costs to maximise benefits for customers.
Instituted in 2018, the ABF Wholesale and Retail Banking Awards have become one of the most prestigious in the banking and finance sector.
This year they were given to over 140 banks and financial companies in 31 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. — VNS
