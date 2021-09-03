Sacombank, Dai-ichi Life win Dutch award for Most Trusted Bancassurance Provider in Vietnam

HCM CITY — The bancassurance service offered by Sacombank and Dai-ichi Life Vietnam has won the 2021 award for Most Trusted Bancassurance Provider Vietnam from Finance Derivative, a financial and business analysis magazine published in the Netherlands.
The annual award aims to honour companies and business leaders globally with excellence in bancassurance activities.
Sacombank and Dai-ichi Life Vietnam are highly appreciated for satisfying strict criteria related to financial indicators, reputation, scale of bancassurance, and product and service quality.
As of August 2021 the duo had more than 226,000 customers who paid total premiums of more than VNĐ4.8 trillion (US$210.7 million). They had settled claims worth VNĐ 87 billion ($3.8 million) for nearly 1,200 policies.
An Tâm Đầu Tư and An Tâm Hạnh Phúc are their most prominent products, and they meet both protection and investment needs of customers. — VNS
