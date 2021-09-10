Russian citizens in Khanh Hoa vote in legislative elections amid COVID-19

According to the organizers, the current COVID-19 situation may affect the turnout. About 450 Russian citizens are expected to cast votes on the day. The voting lasts from 8a.m. to 8p.m. on September 9.

Alex Krushchev, a Russian national in Nha Trang city, said he is delighted to exercise his right to vote during his stay in Vietnam. Amid the spread of COVID-19, local authorities have created optimal conditions for him and other Russian citizens to test for COVID-19 and cast their ballots.

Khanh Hoa is one of localities in Vietnam having a large number of Russian citizens. There are many Russian scientists working at the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center in Nha Trang city, which was established 30 years ago.

In Russia, the voting is slated for September 19.

Four voting stations will be opened on September 19 in Vietnamese localities hosting a large number of Russian nationals, namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, central Da Nang city and southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

