Russia to provide 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — During a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Krivoruchko Aleksei Iurievich on Saturday, General Phan Văn Giang, Vietnamese Minister of National Defence thanked Russia for having donated Sputnik V vaccines to Việt Nam and supplying 20 million more doses, which are set to arrive this year.
The Russian deputy minister is visiting Việt Nam to attend the closing ceremony of the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" competitions of the International Army Games 2021.
General Giang said he hoped that Russia would continue to offer vaccine assistance to Việt Nam amid the pandemic's development.
Welcoming the Russian deputy minister to Việt Nam, General Giang said that Việt Nam and Russia had a long-standing traditional friendship.
"Việt Nam always attaches great importance to developing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia and considers it one of Việt Nam's foreign policy priorities," Giang said.
The governments of the two countries always pay attention to bilateral defence co-operation, creating conditions to deepen the relations in various fields. Since COVID-19 broke out, the two defence ministries had supported each other in pandemic prevention and control tasks, Giang said.
The Vietnamese Minister of National Defence also spoke highly of the defence cooperation between the two countries, especially in high-level delegation exchange, training, military-technical cooperation, unit-level cooperation, and cooperation at regional institutions and forums.
General Phan Văn Giang said that Việt Nam supported and took part in the International Army Games to strengthen friendship and defence cooperation among participating countries.
Deputy Defence Minister of Russia Yurievich thanked General Phan Văn Giang for his reception and congratulated the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on successfully hosting the Sniper Frontier and Emergency Area competitions. — VNS
- Millions of children are missing vital vaccines, warns UN
- Russia fuels global gas race with Arctic LNG-2 project
- MMR vaccination rates in Coventry at 10-year low
- No deal Brexit: Flu vaccine delays 'very likely'
- MMR vaccination rate in Plymouth at its lowest for years
- Not enough vaccines ordered despite flu predictions
- France has lowest levels of trust in vaccines globally
- Pharmac running low on influenza vaccines as demand skyrockets
- The Turkey-Russia cooperation model
- In Yakutia, Russia digs for diamonds in permafrost
- In Russia, forgotten plight of jailed grassroots activists
- State of decay: Moscow's rubbish prompts protests in Russia
- Britain calls on Russia to fully cooperate in MH17 probe
- Wildfires spread on over 3 mln hectares in Russia
- Danske Bank to Exit Russia Amid Money Laundering Scandal
- NZ faces flu vaccine shortage as illness surges
- NZ facing flu vaccine shortage as illness surges
- How the malaria vaccine could change world health
- More measles vaccines for Queenstown area
- France has lowest levels of trust in vaccines globally: poll
Russia to provide 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam have 501 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.