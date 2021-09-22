RoK President Moon Jae-in announces donation of one million vaccine doses to Việt Nam

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with his RoK counterpart Moon Jae-in in New York. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in shortly after he arrived in New York on September 21 (local time) for the General Debate of the UN General Assembly's 76th session (UNGA 76).

The RoK leader said that the RoK wants to further beef up the strategic partnership with Việt Nam, so as to lift two-way trade to US$100 billion by 2023 and deepen cooperation in the digital economy, bio-products and finance.

Moon announced that the RoK will donate more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine which will be delivered in mid-October to Việt Nam, while praising the country’s socio-economic development achievements despite the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanking the RoK for its much-needed assistance, President Phúc said the two countries need to soon keep the virus at bay to promote their strategic partnership more widely and comprehensively, particularly when they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The Vietnamese leader reiterated that ROK is one of Việt Nam’s leading partners, as reflected by the level of economic, investment and businesses activities and ODA.

Phúc asked the RoK side to continue expanding FDI projects, both in size and number, in Việt Nam and ramping up technology transfer to domestic firms while pledging to provide further support for Korean companies to do business in the Southeast Asian country.

He also wants the two countries’ government agencies to coordinate closely to provide support for each other citizens to have a stable, safe life in the host country during the pandemic. — VNS