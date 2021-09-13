Rice and equipment provided to three provinces

Officers in An Phú Ward, Ninh Kiều District in Cần Thơ City prepare rice to distribute to people in COVID-19 hit areas. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hiền

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has signed decisions to allocate rice, tents and electricity generators from the national reserves to Gia Lai, Bình Phước and Sóc Trăng provinces to support people affected by the pandemic.

Decision 1499/QĐ-TTg assigns the Finance Ministry to take 208,875 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to Gia Lai Province to distribute to people affected by the pandemic.

Gia Lai is required to distribute the rice to the right people in a timely manner according to regulations and in line with local prevention and control measures.

Under Decision1500/QĐ-TTg, the Deputy Prime Minister also assigned the Ministry of Finance to provide tents and generators from the national reserve to the People’s Committees of Bình Phước and Sóc Trăng provinces.

Each province receives 30 sets of canvas tents and two sets of 30 KVA generators. The local government of two provinces Bình Phước and Sóc Trăng are required to manage and use the devices in accordance with regulations. VNS