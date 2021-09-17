Removing obstacles to offer COVID-19 assistance to freelance workers in Hà Nội

A freelance worker in Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội receives assistance from the COVID-19 aid packages. Photo: Hanoimoi

Nguyễn Hồng Dân, deputy director of Hà Nội's Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Lao Động (Labour) newspaper about supporting freelance workers affected by the pandemic.

A number of administrative procedures in Hà Nội have been simplified to help freelance workers in the capital city receive COVID-19 assistance. What are the results of this work?

As of 4pm September 10, 2021, relevant departments and socio-political organisations, district and town-level authorities have mobilised more than VNĐ1 trillion to implement supportive policies. Among this, the State budget accounted for VNĐ799.5 billion. As much as VNĐ204.8 billion came from social sources.

All 30 districts and towns of the city have helped to assist 136,802 freelance workers who do not have labour contracts or have lost their jobs.

The total support package costs VNĐ205.2 billion.

More than 109,000 workers have so far received aid.

What proposals have been made by the municipal Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs to lift obstacles and create conditions for freelance workers to access support policies?

While implementing the supportive policies under Resolution 68 of the Government, the Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has consulted with the city's authorities to issue a document to remove difficulties for the workers.

The city People’s Committee has assigned the district, town, commune-level people’s committees to receive the application of freelance workers who are qualified to receive assistance but cannot return to the place of permanent residence or place of residency to apply.

Applications have been received through the post office, email or on online platforms to shorten waiting time.

Labourers only need to send the application to authorities of their residential groups. Their application will then be submitted to the ward's authorities for approval. Workers will receive an announcement when the assistance is ready.

Districts like Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàng Mai, Ba Đình, Tây Hồ, Hoài Đức, Phúc Thọ, Đan Phượng and Đống Đa have applied this method effectively.

Many freelance workers in Hà Nội have not registered for temporary residence. How can this group access packages without having to spend time on residence registration?

They can register for temporary residence at the commune/ward's police station. Since July 1, 2021, the amended Law on Residence has simplified the temporary residence registration process.

On the national database on population, workers only need to show their citizen identification number, making the registration of temporary residence more simple.

During the social distancing period, police officers in charge of each residential group will support freelance workers in confirming their status of residence.

Currently, the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is co-ordinating with the Hà Nội police to pilot the application of the national population database in order to monitor supporting employees.

If this can be done, the employees only need to submit an application for support to the ward’s authorities without having to show a certificate of residence status.

Authorities will be able to supervise the distribution of packages and avoid giving aid to one person multiple times at both temporary and permanent living areas. VNS