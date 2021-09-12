Quảng Ninh proposes VNĐ2.2 trillion general port in Q4 2021

QUẢNG NINH — The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh has proposed a project on building the Vạn Ninh general port with total investment of VNĐ2.24 trillion (US$99 million), which, if approved, is expected to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the Việt Nam Maritime Administration.
The administration said in a document submitted recently to the Transport Ministry that at the request of the provincial People’s Committee, the project has been added to the development planning for seaports capable of accommodating 10,000 DWT vessels.
Currently, under the research for a sea port development master plan for 2021-2030 submitted to the Prime Minister last July, Vạn Ninh along with Vạn Gia port, is designated as a general port, handling liquid and gas products as well as passengers, serving domestic waterway transport and capable of accommodating ships of up to 20,000 DWT and larger.
Therefore, the proposal of Quảng Ninh is in line with the research.
Previously, at the end of August 2020, the People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province sent a document to the Ministry of Transport on the investment plan for phase 1 of Vạn Ninh general port.
Accordingly, the overall target was to build a general cargo and container port capable of receiving ships of up to 20,000 DWT, with a throughput capacity of 1.68 million tonnes per year by 2024 and 2.8 million tonnes per year by 2028.
The province hoped to start construction of the port in the fourth quarter of 2021; and put it into operation in the fourth quarter of 2023. — VNS
