Quang Nam holds memorial service for 18 fallen soldiers

As reported, under the direction of the Quang Nam provincial Steering Board 515, the Military Command of Nong Son district conducted searching, collecting, and verifying fallen soldiers' remains from September 13 to 20.
The martyrs' remains were found and gathered in Khe Ba Nho area, Na Lau mountain, Phuoc Hoi village and then taken to the War Cemetery of Que Lam commune.
At the event, the MR5 Command, local authorities and the people offered incense in commemoration of the fallen soldiers' contributions and sacrifices.
Also the Political Department of MR5 will continue working with localities to verify all sets of remains.
On the occasion, the MR5 Command offered VND 10 million to Nong Son district War Veterans' Association and 60 kilograms of dry provisions to the search and rescue force of the district.
Translated by Song Anh
- Memorial and burial service for fallen soldiers in Quang Tri province
- Memorial services held for fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos
- HCMC leaders pay tribute to Uncle Ho, fallen soldiers on national reunification
- Biden honors 'legacy' and 'sacrifice' of fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech
- Quang Nam maps out tourism development for next five years, adapting to Covid-19
- Texting campaign launched to pay gratitude to fallen soldiers
- More sets of fallen soldiers' remains collected
- Memorial services held for fallen troops in Laos
- Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos, reburied in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh
- Dat Xanh Services launches international real estate service brand
- Việt Nam’s 'blue beret' medical soldiers fulfil mission despite COVID-19
- Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers with aspirations for world peace
- [Heroes from afar] French, Korean soldiers forged close bonds during war
- DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: The cutting-edge medicine that has helped save hero soldiers like Ben Parkinson
- Biden on Memorial Day asks Americans to remember 'sacrifice,' 'valor' and 'humanity' of fallen service members
- Vets return to Memorial Day traditions as pandemic eases
- Memorial Day 2021: Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon and more celebs honor military personnel
- Vietnam’s “blue beret” medical soldiers fulfil mission despite COVID-19
- Memorial Day 2021: All about the holiday weekend
- Memorial Day: How the US military is marking the holiday overseas
Quang Nam holds memorial service for 18 fallen soldiers have 336 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.