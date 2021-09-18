PV Gas to mark 31st founding anniversary

A 31-year journey of construction and development

The corporation is taking the lead in the development of the gas industry as part of the strategy of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam). Its operations are collecting, transporting, processing, storing, distributing and trading gas and gas products.

Established on September 20, 1990 with the original name of the Gas Company, PV GAS has gradually built and put into operation a relative completed infrastructure of Vietnam’s gas industry, including five gas transportation systems with a length of over 1,500 km of gas pipelines, three gas treatment plants with a total capacity of more than 10 billion cubic meters per year, 14 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) warehouses with a capacity of nearly 150,000 tons, the gas/gas product distribution system across the country, with an asset value of more than VND 70,000 billion.

Over the past 31 years of establishment and development, PV GAS has become a large corporation with 19 affiliated companies, and nearly 3,000 highly qualified, experienced, dynamic and creative employees. Annually, the PV GAS provides raw materials and fuel to produce nearly 15% of the country's electricity output, 70% of the country’s nitrogen demand and fuels for many industrial parks; accounting for 100% of the dry gas market share, about 70% of the wholesale market share and about 12% of the domestic LPG retail market.

The corporation has provided over 155 billion cubic meters of dry gas, nearly 20 million tons of LPG, and around 2 million tons of condensate to the market, achieving a total revenue of about VND 915 trillion. Its pre-tax profit is more than VND 175 trillion, contributing nearly VND 85 trillion to the State budget.

With great achievements, PV GAS has become the biggest dry gas transporter and supplier as well as the No.1 LPG producer and trader in Vietnam. The company successfully completed the tasks assigned by the Party and State, contributing to ensuring national energy and food security and ensure a stable supply for the market. The company received many medals, emulation flags, certificates of merit, and more from the State, ministries, sectors, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group and prestigious organizations in the region. Especially, it was honored with the title of "Labor Hero" from the State.

Culture, aspirations, and bravery towards the future

As the leading corporation in the gas industry, PV GAS will continue investing in whole gas value chain from upstream throughout midstream and downstream with various activities: gas processing, transporting, distributing, trading and providing of technical services. It has been looking for potential opportunity to invest in overseas gas projects in the purpose of securing sustainable development of gas/gas products.

The enterprise will focus on developing highly qualified and professional personnel to meet the goals of development and integration. In addition, it will invest more in infrastructure for the gas industry and increase the output of gas and gas products.

PV GAS will constantly expand its scale and operations and pledge to follow its business philosophy and commitments with customers and partners.

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and other difficulties, the corporation has planned to mobilize all forces to settle all challenges to complete the set targets of 2021.

Translated by Trung Thanh