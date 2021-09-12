Project looks to bolster Việt Nam’s dragon fruit exports to Europe

Packaging dragon fruit. Việt Nam's dragon fruit growing areas have been quickly expanded over the years to about 60,000ha. — Photo bnews.vn

HÀ NỘI — A project to improve the quality of tropical fruit grown in Việt Nam sponsored by the Dutch government has kicked off, offering chances for sustainable exports of dragon fruit to the challenging market of Europe.

Việt Nam's dragon fruit growing areas have been quickly expanded over the years to about 60,000ha. At present, consumption of the fruit heavily depends on the Chinese market.

The project aims to enhance chances for exports of the fruit to the European market, heard a recent webinar arranged by an affiliate of Eurofins Scientific testing laboratories company.

It is also hoped to support farmers to apply farming methods to meet technical standards of European importers, as well as connect importers in the Netherlands and tropical fruit growers in Việt Nam.

The project focuses on introducing tools, solutions and technology to help farmers enjoy higher yield.

Of note, it will apply Eurofins Scientific's quality testing technology on soil for dragon fruit cultivation, along with in-field activities on farming techniques based on its own recommendations and process. Outcomes will be publicised widely.

Together with product quality and a trustworthy long-term supply planning, control over the use of pesticides is an important factor for the export of dragon fruit to Europe.

Vietnamese exporters are advised to learn about eligible substances and the accurate amount required by each importer so as to inform fruit growers.

In addition to the Netherlands, countries in western and eastern Europe are viewed as potential importers of Việt Nam's dragon fruit.

The project, which runs until March 2024, is to support four southern Vietnamese provinces – Bình Thuận, Long An, Bến Tre and Đồng Tháp – to improve the quality of three local tropical fruits – dragon fruit, mango and grapefruit – for export to the European market. — VNS