Programme to help SMEs enter foreign markets kicks-off

HÀ NỘI — The "90-day Amazon Launchpad" programme, designed to help small and medium-sized firms boost exports to global market via e-commerce, kicked-off on September 9.
Under the programme, 50 enterprises were selected to be trained via email and webinar, online or directly, by Amazon Global Selling staff to do business on cross-border e-commerce platforms.
They will not only be provided with information and knowledge of e-commerce but be assisted to study and apply digital tools to do market research, access customers and analyse consumption trends such as big data and artificial intelligence.
After 90 days, the enterprises are expected to master skills for trading online via e-commerce platforms.
The three-month programme is part of the Go Digital – Go Global package which is a component of the project to support businesses in digital transformation in 2021-25 as outlined by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, cooperating with USAID LinkSME, AGS and other partners. — VNS
