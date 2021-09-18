Program appeals for community support for COVID-19 fight

Do Van Chien, Chairman of the VFF Central Committee and head of the sub-committee, read a letter to launch the campaign.
The letter of appeal stated that at present, the pandemic still remains complicated, with social distancing order being applied in some places to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
There is a great number of people facing difficulties due to being in areas under lock-down and those losing their jobs and needing support, it added.
Meanwhile, the State’s resources are limited so it needs support of the whole society for the work, especially ensuring social security for the poor and vulnerable people and funding the purchase of vaccines serving the nationwide COVID-19 immunisation programme, it noted.
Cadres, civil servants and public employees, members of the armed forces, entrepreneurs and enterprises of all economic sectors, international organizations, overseas Vietnamese, religious organizations and people from all walks of life were called on to donate money, goods, medical supplies, and food for the drive.
After the launching ceremony, the sub-committee received donations and support registrations of cash and goods worth over 290 billion VND (nearly 12.7 million USD) in total by more than 30 organizations, businesses and individuals.
At the event, the sub-committee also officially launched an online donation system at http://vandongxahoi.mattran.org.vn.
