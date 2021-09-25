President welcomes leading U.S. energy enterprises

President Phuc made the statement while receiving leaders of the U.S.'s leading energy enterprises on September 23 (local time), as part of his activities in New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Receiving leaders of Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), Phuc suggested the corporation continue to work with Vietnamese partners and authorities to develop projects that it is interested in.

The activities of major U.S. oil and gas companies, including Exxon Mobil, in Vietnam’s waters, especially in deep-water and high-potential areas, not only bring economic benefits to both sides, but also have important strategic significance, serving the two countries' common goal of contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

At his meeting with leading officials of NextDecade Corporation, the President stated that Vietnam wishes to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S., contributing to the harmonious and sustainable development of two-way trade.

He welcomed NextDecade’s proposals in ensuring sustainable economic development, and suggested NextDecade consider expanding investment and business cooperation and providing solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for production and business establishments in Vietnam.

Hosting leaders of Blackrock, a leading multinational investment management corporation, President Phuc welcomed Blackrock’s interest in investing in energy development in Vietnam, and suggested the company continue working with Binh Son Refinery and Petrochemical Company and relevant Vietnamese agencies to realize this idea.

As Blackrock has just established a climate fund with a priority to support developing markets to shift to clean energy, the Vietnamese leader shared that Vietnam advocates energy diversification and makes the most use of renewable energy sources. He asked Blackrock to study investment prospects in Vietnam.

Source: VNA