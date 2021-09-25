President welcomes leading U.S. energy enterprises

President Phuc made the statement while receiving leaders of the U.S.'s leading energy enterprises on September 23 (local time), as part of his activities in New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Receiving leaders of Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), Phuc suggested the corporation continue to work with Vietnamese partners and authorities to develop projects that it is interested in.
The activities of major U.S. oil and gas companies, including Exxon Mobil, in Vietnam’s waters, especially in deep-water and high-potential areas, not only bring economic benefits to both sides, but also have important strategic significance, serving the two countries' common goal of contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.
At his meeting with leading officials of NextDecade Corporation, the President stated that Vietnam wishes to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S., contributing to the harmonious and sustainable development of two-way trade.
He welcomed NextDecade’s proposals in ensuring sustainable economic development, and suggested NextDecade consider expanding investment and business cooperation and providing solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for production and business establishments in Vietnam.
Hosting leaders of Blackrock, a leading multinational investment management corporation, President Phuc welcomed Blackrock’s interest in investing in energy development in Vietnam, and suggested the company continue working with Binh Son Refinery and Petrochemical Company and relevant Vietnamese agencies to realize this idea.
As Blackrock has just established a climate fund with a priority to support developing markets to shift to clean energy, the Vietnamese leader shared that Vietnam advocates energy diversification and makes the most use of renewable energy sources. He asked Blackrock to study investment prospects in Vietnam.
Source: VNA
- FuelCell Energy Announces Governance Changes, Appoints New Chairman and Expands Board to Nine Members
- State Visit of President Cyril Ramaphosa to India : 25-26 January 2019
- Tariff hike delayed, but long way to go on China trade deal, experts say
- Capgemini Opens New Security Operations Center In BullStreet
- 50 Most Influential People Of 2018
- Democrat Rocky Adkins announces run for governor of Kentucky
- Diageo announces $130M investment at new Lebanon facility, creating 30 jobs
- Letters: Emmanuel Macron, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, immigration, Nancy Pelosi, Dallas ISD
- China trade steps seen as good start but leave core U.S. demands untouched
- West Oahu Magazine – 2019
- Kentucky Expecting Ongoing Growth in 2019
- Meet the showman who made Chanhassen an unlikely entertainment mecca
- A look back at 2018 at Wright-Patt: Awards, recognition, education
- Trade groups mobilize to fight shutdown
- Greece achieves 'mission impossible' by ratifying name change deal with Macedonia
- Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos revels in Panenka penalty
- Can China Turn the Middle of Nowhere Into the Center of the World Economy?
President welcomes leading U.S. energy enterprises have 437 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.