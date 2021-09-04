President urges education sector to act to cope with COVID-19

The principal of Trần Nhân Tông School in Hà Nội prepares for the online opening ceremony of the new 2021-2022 academic year to be held on September 5. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI —The education sector should be ready for COVID-19 and take measures to minimise its negative impact, said President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in a letter sent to the sector at the outset of the 2021-2022 school year.

The State leader sent his best wishes to and expressed his sympathies for teachers, students and families suffering instabilities and losses due to the pandemic in hard-hit localities including HCM City and other southern provinces.

He said that since the fourth wave of the virus hit the nation in late April, students had been facing difficulties due to social distancing and lockdown measures, with online learning showing many limitations, particularly in remote and mountainous areas.

“More than ever, the whole society and political system need to stand side-by-side with, listen to, understand and act together with the education sector for the future of the country and the children,” he said.

Phúc urged the sector to not let any children, especially those in epidemic, remote and isolated areas as well as those in difficult circumstances, completely lose their opportunity to study because of the pandemic. Việt Nam's educational system should not fail to fulfil its commitment and mission, he added.

He requested the sector continue creating breakthroughs in comprehensive renovation of education and training, and the development of high-quality human resources in the new academic year as set in the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution.

“It is necessary to develop flexible plans for the new academic year that both ensure safety for teachers and students, and complete the curricula designed to suit the digital environment,” he said.

President Phúc wished teachers, education staff, students, and their families safety amid the pandemic, hoping they would strive for new progress in the new academic year.

Prime Minister visits Thái Nguyên

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính paid a working trip to the northern province of Thái Nguyên on Friday.

At Định Hóa secondary school for ethnic minorities, PM Chính held a working session with nearly 190 locations in the province via video-conference.

He said his visit aimed to inspect preparations for the new academic year as well as business operations amid the pandemic. He hailed the province for effectively working toward the dual goals of fighting the pandemic and restoring socioeconomic development, especially staying ready for the new school year.

The top Government leader asked the Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Finance, and units concerned to pay more attention to ethnic boarding schools via issuing policies for remote, border and island areas to ensure fairness in education.

Earlier the same day, he offered incense to President Hồ Chí Minh at a memorial dedicated to him at Định Hóa safety zone on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day and visited the Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thái Nguyên Co. — VNS