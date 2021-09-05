President urges education sector to act amid COVID-19

The education sector should act up to the COVID-19 situation and take measures to minimise its negative impact, requested President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his letter sent to the sector at the outset of the 2021-2022 school year. Acknowledging the sector's achievements and efforts to overcome difficulties in the past time, the State leader sent his best wishes to and expressed his sympathy for teachers, students and families who are suffering life instabilities and losses due to pandemic in hard-hit localities like Ho Chi Minh City and other southern provinces.

He wrote in the letter that since the fourth wave of COVID-19 began to hit the nation in late April, students have been facing various difficulties due to social distancing and lockdown measures, with online learning showing many limitations, particularly in remote and mountainous areas. More than ever, the whole society and political system need to stand side-by-side with, listen to, understand and act together with the education sector for the future of the country and the children, he affirmed. Phuc urged the sector to not let any children, especially those in epidemic, remote and isolated areas as well as those in difficult circumstances, to completely lose their opportunity to study because of the pandemic. Vietnam's educational system should not fail to fulfil its commitment and mission due to the pandemic, he added. He requested the sector continue creating breakthroughs in the basic and comprehensive renovation of education and training, and the development of high-quality human resources in the new academic year as set in the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution. It is necessary to develop flexible plans for the new academic year that both ensure safety for teachers and students, and complete the curricula designed to suit the digital environment, wrote the letter. In conclusion, President Phuc wished teachers, education staff, students, and their families safety amid the pandemic, hoping them to strive for new progresses in the new academic year ahead.