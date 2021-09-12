President Phúc receives Japanese Defence Minister

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) received Japanese Defence Minister on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc asked Japan to continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine assistance to Việt Nam and help with access to vaccine sources during his meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo.

The Japanese Defence Minister is making an official visit to Việt Nam from September 10-12 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Văn Giang.

Welcoming minister Kishi Nobuo to Việt Nam, the first overseas trip he has made since he took the defence minister position, Phúc said Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide had also chosen Việt Nam as his first overseas destination after taking office, showing Japan attaches great importance to the relations with Việt Nam.

The President spoke highly of the efforts of the two defence ministries in organising high-level exchanges in the context of the pandemic.

Phúc appreciated the outcomes of the talks between Minister Kishi Nobuo and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Văn Giang on Saturday.

This outcome would contribute to deepening the two countries’ relations, in line with the extensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan, as well as to peace, stability, co-operation and development of each country, region and the world, Phúc said.

Phúc said Việt Nam would create all favourable conditions to further promote Việt Nam-Japan defence co-operation. The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence is co-ordinating with relevant Japanese ministries and agencies to overcome the war consequences such as mine clearance, dioxin decontamination, search and rescue co-operation, and maritime security.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his pleasure that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and investment co-operation between the two countries had been maintained and strengthened. Japan continued to rank second in terms of foreign investment capital in Việt Nam with US$65 billion. By the end of last year, the two countries’ trade turnover reached $40 billion.

President Phúc proposed Japan support Việt Nam in the production of vaccines and medical equipment.

He spoke highly of Japan in offering COVID-19 assistance to affected countries including Việt Nam and thanked Japan for donating more than 3 million vaccine doses and JPY200 million in vaccine cold chain storage to Việt Nam.

Phúc also highly appreciated Japan’s positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, security and development in the region as well as in the world.

He spoke highly of Japan's views on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea; settling disputes and disagreements by peaceful means on the basis of respect for international laws, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

Minister Kishi Nobuo affirmed that Việt Nam was a leading important partner of Japan in the region.

Japan was ready and committed to working with Việt Nam in pandemic control, he said.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo.

Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang hosts an official welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

During their talks, the two ministers assessed the bilateral defence relations and exchanged on international and regional issues of mutual concern, including the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight in the face of regional complicated developments.

The two sides reaffirmed the necessity of complying with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). On this occasion, the ministers also exchanged experiences on the pandemic prevention and control tasks of both countries' armies.

They emphasised that the bilateral defence co-operation between Việt Nam and Japan had entered a new development phase, agreeing to work closely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on co-operation in military medicine and cyber security as well as strengthen high-level delegation exchanges.

They also agreed to continue to maintain bilateral co-operation mechanisms such as the Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level, consultation sessions of armed services, and promote collaboration in personnel training, defence industry, overcoming war consequences and participating in UN peacekeeping activities.

The defence ministries are committed to fostering co-operation through multilateral mechanisms, especially the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), cyber security co-operation between Japan and ASEAN defence agencies.

The same day, ministers Phan Văn Giang and Kishi Nobuo witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement on transferring defence equipment and technology between Việt Nam and Japan. — VNS