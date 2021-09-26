President Phúc meets German counterpart, concludes US trip

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in New York. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in New York on September 24 (local time), during which the two leaders shared delight at the strong growth of the close and trustful relationship between the two countries over the past 45 years in the last high-ranking talks as the Vietnamese leader attends the UN General Assembly’s meeting.

President Phúc thanked the German Government for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam both directly and through the COVAX Facility, along with medical supplies to help Việt Nam fight the pandemic.

The two sides agreed to continue to promote the Việt Nam-Germany partnership by increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, bolstering economic, trade and investment cooperation and expanding collaboration to promising fields, especially renewable energy, supporting industry, machinery manufacturing, and logistics.

The Vietnamese State leader said that about 100,000 Vietnamese people who lived and studied in Germany as well as a community of nearly 200,000 Vietnamese currently living in the European country serve as a special bridge connecting the two countries.

He expressed hope that the German Government and State will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to settle and integrate into the host society.

The two leaders also concurred to continue their close coordination at multilateral forums, thus contributing to maintaining peace, opposing power abuse and promoting international law enforcement.

The same day, President Phúc and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the National September 11 Memorial in memory of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, before departing for Hà Nội later in the day. — VNS

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visits National September 11 Memorial in memory of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York. — VNA/VNS Photo

