President Phúc asks India for ’emergency loan’ of 10 million vaccine doses

Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) hosted a reception for Indian ambassador to Việt Nam Pranay Verma in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Monday received Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Pranay Verma, with their discussion focusing on the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

At the reception, Phúc thanked the Indian Government for supporting Việt Nam's current COVID-19 fight with oxygen generators and medical devices. He asked the ambassador to urge the Indian Government to grant Việt Nam an emergency loan of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future along with further provision of COVID-19 treatment drugs, equipment, and supplies.

He asked the diplomat to pay attention to boosting the nations' cooperation, particularly in maintaining and increasing all-level interactions and people-to-people exchange and promoting the implementation of their existing collaboration mechanisms such as the Việt Nam – India Joint Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technological Cooperation and face-to-face/virtual political consultation.

Việt Nam and India needed to work together in organising meaningful activities to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and in boosting the realisation of a Plan of Action for their comprehensive strategic partnership in the 2021-23 period, Phúc added.

The President also suggested promoting cooperation in defence-security, cyber security, intelligence information exchange, fight against terrorism and transnational crime, non-traditional security issues, and legal assistance in the civil field.

Regarding economic and trade engagement, Phúc asked the Indian Government to open its market for Vietnamese goods, particularly farm produce like longan, rambutan and durian.

“Việt Nam always welcomes Indian firms to increase their investment in the nation, especially in processing and manufacturing, auto support industry, IT and communications, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and innovation,” he said.

He also recommended the sides prepare plans for stepping up people-to-people exchange and cooperation in culture and tourism post pandemic, and soon resume direct flights between their major cities when possible.

The leader underscored that Việt Nam highly valued India's important role and voice, particularly regarding the South China Sea issue. He said he hoped that the nations would further coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, especially in ASEAN and the UN.

For his part, the Indian diplomat expressed pleasure at the direction of bilateral ties, with two-way trade expected to hit US$15 billion this year despite COVID-19 hurdles.

The ambassador also affirmed India always tried its best to support Việt Nam in the current severe outbreaks, and noted that while India itself was focusing on the national immunisation programme but it would pay attention to partners, including Việt Nam.

India is boosting domestic vaccine production to meet the needs of partners.

He proposed the Vietnamese Government continue creating favourable conditions for oil and gas firms of both sides to extend their cooperation programmes.

He vowed to assist Việt Nam in preserving the Mỹ Sơn World Cultural Heritage, which can be done at the beginning of 2022.

On the occasion, President Phúc sent an invitation, via the ambassador, to the Indian President and Prime Minister to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. — VNS