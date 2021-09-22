President Nguyen Xuan Phuc wraps up Cuba visit

The special success of the visit is an agreement on Vietnam's purchase of 10 million doses of Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is an outstanding outcome affirming the special friendship between the two countries, and also a great achievement in Vietnam’s vaccine diplomacy.

The visit also marked a milestone of special significance, as it was the first visit to Cuba by a head of state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and was made on the occasion of the 61st founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

During his trip from September 18-20, President Phuc held high-level talks and meetings with leaders of the Cuban Party and State and had a number of important activities to develop the bilateral friendship and solidarity to a new height.

The two Presidents agreed to continue intensifying political relations through the exchange of delegations at all levels, maintaining and improving the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, as well as coordinating to effectively implement the new trade agreement and making the most of its incentives to increase two-way trade.

The Vietnamese leader announced a decision to present 5,000 tons of rice and medical equipment to the Cuban people.

The two Presidents also witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation agreements between the two countries' ministries, sectors and businesses.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders and the people of Cuba, President Miguel Diaz Canel presented the Vietnamese State leader with José Marti Order, the noblest reward of the Cuban State, in recognition of President Phuc's contributions to the enhancement of solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, States and people.

The two sides also issued a joint statement of the two countries on the occasion of the Vietnamese President's Cuban visit.

President Phuc’s official visit to Cuba demonstrated Vietnam's respect and determination to continue strengthening and deepening the time-honored solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the two Parties, States and people of the two nations, and strongly reaffirmed Vietnam’s solidarity and consistent support for the just revolutionary cause of the Cuban people.

