President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc welcomed in Cuba

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz Canel and Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc

witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HAVANA — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz Canel chaired an official welcome ceremony for President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and the Vietnamese delegation at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana on Sunday evening (local time).

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks. After that, they are expected to witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries' ministries, sectors and enterprises.

Earlier, President Phúc met with President of the National Assembly of the People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernández, during which he said that Việt Nam hopes to further develop its relations with Cuba.

The host affirmed that Phúc’s official visit will tighten the special traditional friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.

The two leaders agreed that the bilateral relations have developed continuously, with high-level exchanges and activites of bilateral cooperation mechanisms maintained.

President Phúc affirmed that the Vietnamese National Assembly as well as ministries and sectors are willing to coordinate and cooperate with the Cuban National Assembly.

Việt Nam has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with and supported Cuba, and protested and demanded the lifting of the embargo against the Caribbean country.

The same day, President Phúc and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the Monument to national hero Jose Marti. — VNS