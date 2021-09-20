President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc welcomed in Cuba

witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
HAVANA — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz Canel chaired an official welcome ceremony for President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and the Vietnamese delegation at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana on Sunday evening (local time).
Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks. After that, they are expected to witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries' ministries, sectors and enterprises.
Earlier, President Phúc met with President of the National Assembly of the People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernández, during which he said that Việt Nam hopes to further develop its relations with Cuba.
The host affirmed that Phúc’s official visit will tighten the special traditional friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.
The two leaders agreed that the bilateral relations have developed continuously, with high-level exchanges and activites of bilateral cooperation mechanisms maintained.
President Phúc affirmed that the Vietnamese National Assembly as well as ministries and sectors are willing to coordinate and cooperate with the Cuban National Assembly.
Việt Nam has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with and supported Cuba, and protested and demanded the lifting of the embargo against the Caribbean country.
The same day, President Phúc and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the Monument to national hero Jose Marti. — VNS
- Intra-Asean trade needs to be increased: Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc
- New Vietnam President Nguyen Phu Trong sworn in after 99.8% vote
- Government and NA leaders host Cuban President of Council of State
- PM Phuc holds talks with Singaporean counterpart
- Welcome back to the global stage, Mahathir – Asean missed you
- Vietnam’s Party cheif Nguyen Phu Trong sworn in as new President
- Indian President concludes State visit to Vietnam
- PM Phuc concludes P4G Summit, official visit to Denmark
- Singapore leaders express condolences over death of Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang
- Hundreds pay tribute to Vietnam president at state funeral
- US Vice-President Pence meets leaders of India, Vietnam and Myanmar on sidelines of Asean summit
- Indian President visits Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture, My Son Sanctuary
- Russia sent Obama a blunt message about Cuba, and now Trump is giving the edge back to Moscow
- Cuba has notoriously bad internet — here’s what it’s like to use
- Cuban baseball welcomes first US player in six decades
- Prince Charles heads to Cuba despite US crackdown
- Trump's Venezuela and Cuba policy in focus in Bolton speech in Florida
- Canada to face the U.S. and Cuba in CONCACAF Nations League group
- Britain's Prince Charles to make first royal visit to Cuba in March
- Vietnam's party chief Nguyen Phu Trong sworn in as the new President
President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc welcomed in Cuba have 478 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.