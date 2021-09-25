President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visit Pfizer corporation

The president highly valued Pfizer's role in COVID-19 prevention and control across the globe, especially with the successful development of vaccine, which is deemed an effective "weapon" to bring the pandemic under control.

He appreciated Pfizer's delivery of over 2.8 million doses of vaccine in accordance with a contract with the Vietnamese Government, which he said is a timely help to Vietnam in its effort to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

The President also valued the company's commitment to ensuring the vaccine delivery schedule in the remaining months of the year.

Ensuring adequate vaccine supply is vital to not only public health care but also socio-economic stability and development, helping prevent disruption in the supply chain and ensure operations of businesses, including those from the U.S., the Vietnamese President underlined.

He asked the company to increase its vaccine supply for Vietnam as soon as possible in September, and deliver the 31 million doses within this year under the contract signed by the two sides.

The President also requested that Pfizer early set a road-map for the earliest possible handover of vaccine for children aged 12-18, as well as completion of procedures to allow other countries like Poland to resell Pfizer vaccine for Vietnam when Vietnam reaches agreements to procure the vaccine from such countries.

In reply, Senior Vice President of Pfizer Jonathan Selib said the company has built sound cooperation with Vietnam and pledged to deliver all the 31 million doses of vaccine for adults during this year, along with 20 million doses for children once it has sufficient data on efficiency and safety.

In addition, Salib took note of the suggestion in vaccine production and vowed to quickly handle procedures so that Vietnam can receive the vaccine from Poland.

Pfizer is rejoiced at the establishment of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi, on the occasion of the visit by Vice President Kamala Harris, which demonstrates a belief in Vietnam's capacity in disease prevention and control, he said. The company and the CDC will closely work with Vietnam in epidemic prevention and control, he added.

