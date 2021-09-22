President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc receives US friends in New York

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (R) is welcomed at J.F. Kennedy airport. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received left-wing friends from the US in New York on the afternoon of September 21 (local time), as part of his trip to the country to attend the high-level general debate of the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session (UNGA 76).

Phúc stated that the positive and continuous development of the Việt Nam – US relations is attributable to the contributions of left-wing forces and progressive Americans.

Việt Nam appreciates the practical and valuable support of US leftists in the process of overcoming post-war consequences, and for the bilateral relations, thus bringing about substantive benefits to the two countries and peoples, and contributing to peace, stability, security and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia.

The President affirmed that under the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s sound foreign policy, Việt Nam has enjoyed good relations with countries around the world despite different political regimes.

He expressed his wish that American friends continue to support the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

Earlier, President Phuc had a meeting with a delegation of US friends, led by Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Việt Nam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary in commemoration of the Agent Orange disaster in Viet Nam.

He affirmed that after more than 25 years of normalisation, the bilateral Việt Nam-US relationship has developed effectively, sustainably and is mutually beneficial, based on the principle of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions. He spoke highly of the US' commitment to and support for addressing post-war consequences in Việt Nam, thus contributing to the process of building trust with tireless efforts from both sides

The Vietnamese leader expressed hope that US friends will continue to support the bilateral friendship and cooperation, especially in dealing with the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin.

Merle Ratner affirmed that she has worked for many years to canvass the US Government to fulfill its responsibility to dioxin victims in Việt Nam by supporting them in all aspects, from healthcare to vocational training and detoxification.

She pledged to continue doing all she can to support Việt Nam’s Agent Orange/dioxin victims. — VNS