President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc receives leaders of US enterprises in New York

NEW YORK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted separate receptions in New York on September 21 (local time) for leaders of major US companies which want to increase investments in Việt Nam.
These enterprises included the GE Group, CFM International, AviaWorld LCC, Cantor Fitzgerald, Weidner Asset Management Steelman Partners, DeLong, Valero, AGP, and UPC Group.
President Phúc, who has been in New York to attend the high-level debate of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session, said that Việt Nam treasures and wants to further develop its comprehensive partnership with the US in a more practical, stable and long-term manner.
Việt Nam is determined to accelerate comprehensive and synchronous economic reforms and improve its business environment for foreign enterprises to expand their operations, he said.
The State leader highly evaluated US companies investing in Việt Nam and shared their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vietnamese Government is urgently carrying out a series of measures to put the pandemic under control, sustain supply chains, and recover production, he said.
President Phúc said investment, cooperation, and experience-sharing activities of US companies, particularly AviaWorld LLC and GE, have contributed significantly to Việt Nam's economic growth and development of its aviation sector.
He also welcomed US investors like Cantor Fitzgerald, Weidner Resort/Gaming Asset Management Steelman Partners, DeLong, Valero and AGP Group to study the Vietnamese market.
Representatives of the US firms thanked the Vietnamese Government for its assistance to US companies operating in the nation and highly evaluated its commitments.
They said Việt Nam is a dynamic market with a lot of potential and hoped to expand their business and investment in the Southeast Asian country. — VNS
