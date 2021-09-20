President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets Cuban Prime Minister

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) meets with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. VNA/VNS Photo

HAVANA — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Havana on Sunday (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to Cuba.

The two leaders discussed measures to further bolster the partnership between the two countries in various fields. President Phúc expressed his hope that the two Governments will work closely together to effectively implement high-level agreements, thus further accelerate bilateral ties and lift economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with the sound political ties between the two countries.

PM Manuel Marrero Cruz briefed his Vietnamese guest on the COVID-19 developments as well as new policies to boost economic growth, agricultural production and small and medium-sized enterprise development of Cuba.

President Phúc proposed that Việt Nam and Cuba will expand collaboration in heathcare and pharmaceuticals, while fostering cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine supply and vaccine production technology transfer.

He thanked the Cuban Government for sending medical experts to Việt Nam and providing Việt Nam with thousands of COVID-19 treatment drug doses and being willing to work with Việt Nam in producing Abdala COVID-19 vaccine. He said he hopes Cuba will continue to support Vietnamese people living and working in Cuba to access COVID-19 vaccines and medical services.

Concluding the meeting, President Phúc presented the Cuban PM a book entitled "Fidel Castro Ruz – Nhà cách mạng quốc tế vĩ đại" (Fidel Castro Ruz – Great international revolutionary). He also took the opportunity to invite PM Manuel Marrero Cruz to visit Việt Nam.

The same day, President Phúc and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh statue in Peace Park in Havana. Cuban Politburo member and Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa joined the delegation.

The statue, a symbol of the Việt Nam – Cuba friendship and fraternal solidarity, was inaugurated on May 19, 2003 on the occasion of the Vietnamese national leader's 113th birthday.

President Phúc thanked authorities and people of Havana for taking care of the monument commemorating President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNS